RajKummar Rao Sports Neon Shirt In Rome; See Bhumi Pednekar's Hilarious Reaction

Rajkummar Rao is currently on a romantic getaway to Rome with his wife Patralekha. The duo got married last year and has not shied away from sharing loved-up posts for each other on social media. They also kept their fans in the loop about their recent vacation as they shares several photos and videos from their Roman trip.

However, a recent social media post from Rao has landed him at the receiving end of a hilarious jibe from his Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar over his fashion choices. Check out the latter's hilarious comment under the 37-year-old actor's latest post.

Bhumi Pednekar takes dig at Rajkummar Rao's shirt

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, June 20, the Stree actor shared a glimpse into his Rome vacation with Patralekha. Going for an eye-candy look, the actor sported a neon shirt paired with white pants as his outfit of the day on the trip. He shared the video with the caption, ''Capri ka Chhapri #Capri''.

While fans complimented the actor on his look, Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar hilariously criticized the actor for not ironing his shirt. She commented, ''Shirt toh iron kar deta''. Fans were quick to defend Rajkummar Rao as they comically replied to Pednekar by writing, ''Ye babu raao ka style he'' (A famous dialogue from the 2000 cult classic Hera Pheri). On the other hand, Patralekha swooned over her husband as she dropped heart-eyes emoji in the comments.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao

As mentioned earlier, the duo has been sharing several pictures and videos from their vacation on social media. Recently, a video of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha matching beats at actor Huma Qureshi's party went viral on social media.

More on Rajkummar Rao

On the work front, the actor is basking in the positive reception of the teaser of his upcoming action-thriller film HIT: The First Case also starring Sanya Malhotra. The seasoned actor will be seen in the role of a cop Vikram, a diligent police officer struggling with his past demons.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. HIT: The First Case will open in theatres on July 15, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao/bhumipednekar