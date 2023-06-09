Rajkummar Rao, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Attend Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding Reception

Quick links:
Sonnalli Seygall and husband Ashesh Sajnani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai, a day after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.
Sonnalli's choice of colour for her wedding reception was a shimmering lehenga set in silver. The simple silhouette stood done up with a cocktail blouse and an asymmetrical diamond neckpiece.
Just like her wedding, her pet dog was also part of the celebrations, all dressed up in a black tuxedo for the evening do.
Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa arrived hand-in-hand. While Rajkummar chose a sombre black co-ord, Patralekha shone in a rani pink and white silk saree complete with chandelier drop earrings.
Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey attended the reception with wife Mona Pandey who was dressed bright in a kaftan dress and a golden handbag.
Nushrratt Bharuccha, along side whom Sonnalli starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, arrived in a printed monochrome lehenga set with a halter neck and pink accents.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Omkar Kapoor arrived in a velvet blue blazer and pin-striped pants.
Sumona Chakravarti, who was an integral part of the couple's wedding festivities, arrived in a sheer black saree embellished with silver polka dots.
Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star and now Adipurush actor Sunny Singh was also in attendance arriving in a black three-piece suit.
Also in attendance, was Shenaz Treasurywala in a sky blue lehenga with subtle shimmer and her signature bare face.
Karan Grover arrived with wife Poppy Jabbal who was dressed to the nines in a patola lehenga set and matching gold jewellery. Karan kept it simple in a navy suit with a pink pocket square.
Divya Agarwal arrived with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar in a pop pink evening gown complete with crimped hair. The two also shared a candid moment before heading in.
Laxmi Rai chose a muted gold for the event. The stictched lehenga saree had a crepe-y texture and embroidered blouse which Laxmi paired with a fountain ponytail.