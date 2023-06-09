Last Updated:

Rajkummar Rao, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Attend Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding Reception

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others attended Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception.

Aalokitaa Basu
Sonnalli Seygall and husband Ashesh Sajnani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai, a day after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony. 

Sonnalli's choice of colour for her wedding reception was a shimmering lehenga set in silver. The simple silhouette stood done up with a cocktail blouse and an asymmetrical diamond neckpiece.

Just like her wedding, her pet dog was also part of the celebrations, all dressed up in a black tuxedo for the evening do. 

Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa arrived hand-in-hand. While Rajkummar chose a sombre black co-ord, Patralekha shone in a rani pink and white silk saree complete with chandelier drop earrings. 

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey attended the reception with wife Mona Pandey who was dressed bright in a kaftan dress and a golden handbag. 

Nushrratt Bharuccha, along side whom Sonnalli starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, arrived in a printed monochrome lehenga set with a halter neck and pink accents. 

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Omkar Kapoor arrived in a velvet blue blazer and pin-striped pants. 

Sumona Chakravarti, who was an integral part of the couple's wedding festivities, arrived in a sheer black saree embellished with silver polka dots. 

Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star and now Adipurush actor Sunny Singh was also in attendance arriving in a black three-piece suit. 

Ravi Dubey attended the do in a classic black suit set with a printed collar for accents. 

Also in attendance, was Shenaz Treasurywala in a sky blue lehenga with subtle shimmer and her signature bare face. 

Karan Grover arrived with wife Poppy Jabbal who was dressed to the nines in a patola lehenga set and matching gold jewellery. Karan kept it simple in a navy suit with a pink pocket square. 

Divya Agarwal arrived with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar in a pop pink evening gown complete with crimped hair. The two also shared a candid moment before heading in. 

Laxmi Rai chose a muted gold for the event. The stictched lehenga saree had a crepe-y texture and embroidered blouse which Laxmi paired with a fountain ponytail. 

Barun Sobti was also in attendance in a embossed beige Nehru jacket paired with slim fit pants and a white shirt. 

