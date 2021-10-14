Last Updated:

Rajkummar Rao Teams Up With Anubhav Sinha For Next Socio-political Drama 'Bheed'

Ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is all set to come up with yet another gripping storyline with the film 'Bheed' which will feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is all set to come up with yet another gripping storyline with the film Bheed. This time the hard-hitting drama will feature actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. After presenting social dramas including Mulk, Article 15, and more, Anubhav Sinha is set to helm the socio-political drama Bheed.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, announced the information on Twitter. He noted that the film is set to go on the floor in November this year. The film marks Sinha’s reunion with Bhushan Kumar after the success of Thappad. While sharing his thoughts on the forthcoming film, the director in a press statement said that “Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board.” 

Rajkummar Rao shares his thoughts on collaborating with Anubhav Sinha for next

The socio-political drama will be shot across Lucknow, where Sinha recently conducted an elaborate recce. The film is expected to go on floors in November as the unit continues its extensive pre-production for the next few weeks. Rajkummar shares his excitement about being a part of the film which will be directed by a filmmaker who according to him has a ‘distinct voice.’

READ | Anubhav Sinha calls campaign against Kartik Aryan 'unfair', says 'respect his quiet'

“I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe,” said Rao.

