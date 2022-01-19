Rajkummar Rao Teases 'exciting' Collaboration With Raj & DK; Bhumi & Others 'can't Wait'

Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for an 'exciting' collaboration with the popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The Bollywood actor shared a picture of himself with the two talented individuals and had his fans over the moon with the announcement. Other actors including Bhumi Pednekar commented on the post.

Rajkummar Rao teases next project with Raj & DK

The Hum Do Hamare Do actor took to his social media account to inform his fans about his upcoming project. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, which he wore over a white t-shirt and smiling from ear to ear as he stood in between Raj & DK in the picture he uploaded online as he broke the news. He mentioned he was 'thrilled' to start something new and was going to be part of something 'exciting'. The actor's caption read, "Exciting beginnings. I’m so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more ❤️"

Bhumi Pednekar took to the comments as soon as the picture was uploaded and wrote, "What an exciting collaboration. Can’t wait❤️". Aparshakti Khurana also headed to the comments and dropped two heart emoticons. A netizen also commented about how the project will see 'so much talent coming together'. Although the actor has not revealed much about his exciting new project, fans await more details.

Apart from this film, the actor also has Bheed in the pipeline and recently wrapped up his shoot for the film. The movie will also star Bhumi Pednekar and will be helmed by Anubhav Sinha. Rao took to his social media account and penned down a not for the director of the upcoming social drama as the shoot came to an end. He mentioned it felt 'amazing' to be working with the director and called him a 'genius filmmaker' as he expressed his love to him. He wrote, "And it’s a Wrap #BHEED. Can’t express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You’re a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. इस “भीड़” में एक बहुत अच्छे दोस्त मिल गए मुझे। I love you sir. ❤️"

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao