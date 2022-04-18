Rajkummar Rao To Collaborate With Director Anubhav Sinha Again After 'Bheed'? Deets Inside

Rajkummar Rao is considered among the prominent actors of Bollywood who has been a part of some of the iconic movies in his career so far while showcasing his stellar acting talent. As the actor enjoys a major fan following, his fans always await watching him perform on screen. It will turn out to be a delight for his fans that the actor will soon be appearing in yet another Anubhav Sinha film apart from their upcoming collaboration with the movie, Bheed.

Rajkummar Rao began his career in the movie industry with the film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha and went on to appear in many other major Bollywood films namely Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Citylights, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Chhalaang, Hum Do Hamare Do, among others. His latest performance in the film, Badhaai Do was highly appreciated by the critics and garnered immense love from the fans.

Rajkummar Rao to collaborate with Anubha Sinha?

According to the report by Mid-Day, it was revealed that as Rajkummar Rao and Anubhav Sinha are currently gearing up for their upcoming movie, Bheed, they will soon be collaborating again in another movie. It was further revealed by the outlet's source that when Anubhav Sinha shared the premise of his film with Rajkummar Rao, which is reportedly based on the pandemic, the idea resonated with the actor. While praising the actor, Anubhav Sinha also mentioned that Rajkummar was someone who connected with the film on a personal level and added that he was the perfect choice for the part.

The source quoted, “When Anubhav shared the premise of his short film with Raj, it resonated with him. The director felt Raj is someone who connects with the movie on a personal level. Casting is key for Anubhav, and he almost always knows from the get-go who he is envisioning in the role. He felt Raj was the perfect choice for the part".

Moreover, it will be an anthology backed by Anubhav Sinha and will feature short films by Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Ketan Mehta and other filmmakers. On the other hand, it was also reported that Sudhir Mishra had roped in Taapsee Pannu and Parambrata Chatterjee for the short film.

Rajkummar Rao's next

The upcoming movie Bheed is touted to be a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The duo also worked together in Badhai Do. Dia Mirza is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed. Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is also bankrolling the movie. Rajkummar Rao is also gearing up for the release of Monica, O My Darling, Guns & Gulaabs and Hit which are expected to hit the floors this year. However, the release dates of the films are yet to be revealed.

