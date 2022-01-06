Rajkummar Rao To Play Industrialist Srikanth Bolla In Upcoming Film; Shoot Begins In July

Actor Rajkummar Rao who had tied the knot with longtime lady love Patraklekhaa in November 2020, has been quite busy completing his professional commitments. After wrapping up the shooting schedule of his next film Bheed, the actor has been roped in for another. The actor has bagged the biopic on industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani and will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

The shooting of the film will commence from July 2022. For the unversed, the story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla is the stuff of bestsellers. Born visually-challenged, Srikanth’s parents were advised to leave him in an orphanage. Some even advised his parents to let the baby die. The industrialist who was born into a farming family touched grandeurs. He acquired education from one of the world’s most prestigious institutions and went on to become a dynamic industrialist churning hundred-crore turnover, employing hundreds of people.

The official Instagram page of Tseries shared a picture of Rajkummar Rao along with Srikanth, Bhushan Kumar, director Tushar and his wife Nidhi while announcing the good news. “Proud to announce a biopic on the inspiring story of visually impaired industrialist, #SrikanthBolla. Starring @rajkummar_rao & directed by @tusharhiranandani. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar & @nidhiparmarhira. Shoot commences, July 2022,” the caption read.

Who is Srikanth Bolla?

Born as visually impaired, Srikanth hails from the village of Seetharamapuram in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The 29-year-old industrialist faced a lot of problems since childhood including ignorance from teachers and society as a child. He was made to sit at the back of the class and made to feel invisible. But his parents fought with one and all for their son and instilled the same fighting spirit in him. He had to fight with the government to earn the right to study science. After a six-month wait, he was allowed to study science at his own risk.

After a distinct educational qualification, Bolla co-founded Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities in 2011 in which he started a Braille printing press to provide educational, vocational, financial, rehabilitation services to students with multiple disabilities for an economically independent and self-sustainable life.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Rajkummar Rao recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next Bheed. He will also be seen alongside Jahnvi Kapoor in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The movie, which appears to be a cricket drama, is scheduled to be released in theatres on 7 October this year. Apart from this, Rajkummar also has HIT-The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra in his kitty.