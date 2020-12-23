Rajkummar Rao to promote 'bystander intervention' to stop violence against women

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently informed fans about his partnership with Breakthrough India to raise his voice for violence against women. The actor shared a post and shared his association with the organization for their latest campaign ‘Dakhal Do’ that will promote bystander intervention to stop the violence. Apart from sharing updates about his partnership, the actor also explained that the organization works towards safeguarding the rights of women and girls.

Rajkummar Rao stands to stop violence against women

While captioning the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor wrote, “I am excited to announce my partnership with Breakthrough India's upcoming campaign 'Dakhal Do' promoting bystander intervention to stop violence against women. Breakthrough works to make violence against girls and women unacceptable. “ Apart from this, the actor in another tweet wrote that this conversation about the safety of women and girls is still happening in limited spaces. He urged his fans and followers to extend their support for the same by sharing the thought with their friends and social circle.

I am excited to announce my partnership with Breakthrough India's upcoming campaign 'Dakhal Do' promoting bystander intervention to stop violence against women. Breakthrough works to make violence against girls and women unacceptable. @INBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/xfi5VGJGQR — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 22, 2020

“This is a conversation that is still happening in limited spaces & we need YOUR help to take it far & wide. All u have to do is this: *Click a mirror selfie *Post it on your social media handles with this message *Tag 5 friends & US to take this message forward,” he wrote. In the third post, Rajkummar asked the people to untidily stand against the violence done on women and girls in the society. “Let’s hold up a mirror to ourselves every time we see violence against women and pledge to not walk away! Join Breakthrough India's campaign today,” he tweeted.

Together we aim to spread the idea of bystander action to inspire more and more people to intervene when they witness acts of violence against women anywhere, in their homes, institutions, public spaces or even on social media. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 22, 2020

We aim to reach out to a wider audience, mainstreaming the idea that violence is no longer a private matter. It is everyone’s problem. #DakhalDo - Kyunki Jab Awaaz Uthe, Tab Hinsa Ruke! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 22, 2020

Let’s hold up a mirror to ourselves every time we see violence against women and pledge to not walk away! Join Breakthrough India's campaign today: https://t.co/mszeW7YTxP — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 22, 2020

Rajkummar Rao is one such Bollywood celeb who is quite vocal about the problems faced by the people in their sphere. The actor who holds concerns for the people,, earlier shared a post on Instagram where he requested fans to wear masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote that while everyone is waiting for the vaccine, COVID-19 is still there and 'wear mask' when you are stepping out. Rao asserted that 'Mask is the only vaccine' for now till the main vaccine comes. "Vaccine ke intezaar mein... Covid hai, Gaya nahi hai abhi, be patient and wear that mask whenever you step out. Mask is the only vaccine for now," he wrote.

