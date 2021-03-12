Rajkummar Rao Transforms His Body For 'Badhaai Do', Says 'wasn't Easy But Not Impossible'

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming comedy-drama, Badhaai Do, recently revealed that he had to transform his body for the film. Giving fans a sneak-peek into his transformation, on March 12, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share his shirtless image, flaunting his well-structured abs. Sharing his transformation story on social media, Rajkummar Rao revealed that it wasn’t easy to get this transformation.

Rajkummar Rao's transformation for 'Badhaai Do'

Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao shared that as he is a pure vegetarian and strictly avoids any kind of steroids, it was difficult for him to transform his body. However, he also added that even though it wasn't easy to this transformation, nothing seems impossible to him when he loves doing his job. Introducing his character, Shardul Thakur in Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao shared that the upcoming film is really close to his heart. He also added, "We had a blast shooting this film". In this Instagram post, the Love Sex Aur Dhoka debutant is seen posing shirtless and flaunting his washboard abs. He also sported black track pants. Rajkummar Rao's character in Badhaai Do also nails the moustache look.

Talking about his transformation, Rajkummar said:

Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. READ | Rajkummar Rao remembers mother on death anniversary, shares two valuable lessons

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rajkummar Rao went gaga over Rajkummar Rao's transformation photo. Celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurrana and others also commented on the actor's post. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Witnessed this transformation first hand... dedication level ðŸ’¯ @rajkummar_rao". One of the users said, "But your hard work is beyond imagination", while another added, "This man always proves that hard work pays off". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Rajkummar Rao's Instagram comment section

Badhaai Do is a sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's 2018's release, Badhaai Ho. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the family drama flick stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It is jointly written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial. Badhaai Do recently wrapped up its shooting schedule in March 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.