Rajkummar Rao Turns Photographer For Wife Patralekhaa In Latest Post; Latter Reacts

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most-talked-about couples of the Bollywood industry. The duo has been painting the town red with their amazing yet royal wedding pictures and fans are gushing over the recent picture by Rajkummar Rao as he turns a photographer for his wife.

It's been a month since their wedding and the happily married couple have been stealing hearts with lovely pictures on social media. The couple often take out time for each other from their busy work schedules. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared a mirror selfie in which he could be seen clicking his wife Patralekhaa's picture and the duo was seen in all smiles in the click. The Roohi actor captioned the picture, "@patralekhaa शीशा और शीशे में तस्वीर। Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Shirt-Check." Patralekhaa donned a white mini dress with black lased boots, while Rajkummar wore a red and black checked shirt. The thing that caught everyone's attention is Patralekhaa's reaction to the post. Expressing love for his husband, she commented, "Loveeeeee you❤️".

A sneek peak to Rajkumar-Patralekhaa's wedding

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in the presence of close industry friends and family in Chandigarh. Soon after the wedding, Rajkummar returned to work owing to his hectic schedule. A few days back, Rajkummar dropped a photograph on marking one month since their wedding. The picture showed the duo enjoying one of their wedding festivities.

Rajkummar Rao on the work front

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Badhaai Do, opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead. After a successful first part, makers of the upcoming sequel Badhaai Do treat fans with the much-awaited trailer. The trailer revolves around Rajkummar Rao who plays a cop and Sumi Singh, a sports teacher, and how the two get into a marital status. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is slated to hit the screens on February 11.

