Actor Rajkummar Rao recently issued a warning against fake emails sent against his name in a bid to extort ₹3 crores. The actor took to his Instagram story and shared the screenshot of the email and called out the perpetrators while warning fans against such an act. He also wrote how the culprits are using his name to lure and con people.

Rajkummar Rao gave a glimpse of the mail which read, “Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr. Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr. Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail."

Rajkummar Rao warns fans against fake emails under his name

"The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on the 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao."

After the mail was brought to his notice, the actor took to his Instagram story and posted it while calling out the main culprits. Cautioning fans against such malicious acts, he wrote “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who had tied the knot with his lady love Patralekhaa in November 2020, has a list of films lined up in his kitty. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next Bheed. He will also be seen alongside Jahnvi Kapoor in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The movie, which appears to be a cricket drama, is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7 this year. Apart from this, Rajkummar also has HIT-The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra in his kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/Rajkummar_Rao/Shutterstock: