Rajkummar Rao Wishes The Apple Of His Eye, Patralekhaa, On Her Birthday; See Pictures

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been together for years now. Recently, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram to share pictures of the 'apple of his eye'. He wished his girlfriend a very happy birthday. Here is how he did it.

Rajkummar Rao wishes his love, Patralekhaa:

Rajkummar Rao wished Patralekhaa on his Instagram story. He shared a picture of her in chequered red and black shirt and wrote “Happy birthday to this beautiful soul” and tagged her in the post. After this, he also shared a picture where we could see Patralekha's reflection in Rajkummar’s glares. He gave the picture credits to her in the post. Rajkummar also added a picture of himself in the Instagram stories. Take a look at the posts here.

How did the two meet?

Their love story started when Patralekhaa first saw Rajkummar in the movie LSD. She reportedly thought that the guy on the screen is weird. But the first time Rajkummar met her, he revealed that he thought he will one day marry her. Rajkummar also went on to star with her in a film titled City Lights. Their simple and humble love story has been loved by fans. On many occasions, Rajkummar has done many things for her. For instance, Rajkummar brought a bag for Patralekha which she lost in London. She called him in distress and told him that she had lost his gift. Rajkummar wanted to make her happy and sent the same bag to her hotel in London to surprise her. Moments like this show how much they love each other. Here are a few pictures that showcase the love they have for each other.

