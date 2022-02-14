Newlywed couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa professed their love for each other on Valentine’s Day. They had tied the knot in 2021. Rajkummar Rao who is basking in love and success for his latest release Badhaai Do took to Instagram and shared a picture from their wedding while extending his love for his wife.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, got married on November 16. They had shared a picture on Instagram and wrote “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” Rajkummar Rao wrote along with a set of beautiful pictures.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa celebrate first Valentine's Day after marriage

Now, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the actor took to Instagram and shared a priceless picture from his wedding where the two stars can be seen admiring each other. While Rajkummar can be seen wearing a white sherwani with a turban, on the other hand, Patralekhaa is looking ethereal in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. While captioning the post, he wrote, “@patralekhaa Today, Tomorrow, Forever.” On the other hand, his Citylights co-star also shared some unseen pictures from the wedding festivities while expressing her love for him.

“Love is irrational, love is crazy, love is stupid, but if it isn’t mad then it’s not love...@rajkummar_rao #happyvalentinesday,” she wrote alongside the pictures. The couple’s low-key wedding was hosted at a five star in Chandigarh and was attended by Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Madhu Mantena, Raj and DK, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Basu, and many others. Recently, Rajkummar, in an interview with Indian Express, had opened up about his life after marrying Patralekhaa and said that he feels complete now. He had shared that he is trying to get used to the fact now that is married. The couple has been busy after the wedding so they did not really have the time to figure out the changes. Towards the end, the actor explained that love was always there between the two and it’s growing every day.

Image: Instagram/Rajkummar_Rao