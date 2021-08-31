Rajkummar Rao's Birthday, 'Shershaah' Most Watched Movie | Bollywood Recap For Aug 31

3 Years Of Stree: Rajkummar Suggested Using Jaana's ‘cute Smile’ Reveals Abhishek Banerjee

Amar Kaushik's 2013 film Stree revolutionized the horror-comedy genre in Bollywood with its 'subtle' depiction of crimes against women in the rural parts of the country. Featuring an ensemble of the talented cast with the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Shraddha Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee, the movie clocked in 3 years on August 31. On the occasion, Abhishek revealed an interesting trivia about his character, Jaana, which went on to became a trademark.

As Rajkummar Rao Turns 37, Anushka Sharma And Other B-town Celebs Send B'day Wishes

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's acting career spans over a decade. The actor made his debut with 2010's Love Sex Aur Dhokha and has come a long way. He is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The Bollywood film fraternity has been showering him with love and wishes. Here is how Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and others sent warm birthday wishes to Rajkummar Rao.

'Shershaah' Becomes Most-watched Film On Amazon Prime Video; Sidharth & Kiara Thank Fans

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been celebrating the success of their latest film Shershaah ever since it debuted on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film, which revolves around the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, recently became the most-watched film on the streaming platform. The lead actors thanked their fans and viewers for showering their love for the film.

Priyanka Chopra Once Stayed Up All Night To Defend India's Honour To Receive An A

After establishing herself as the leading lady of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra took a flight overseas and fiercely represented India in Hollywood through her versatile roles. Starting her journey by winning the Miss India World title, the actor held several titles including the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. From entertainment to philanthropical work, Chopra did not miss any opportunity to represent her country and its culture.

'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa Biopic Passed By CBFC With 'U' Certificate

The industry is currently buzzing with anticipation for Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming political thriller film titled Thalaivii. Billed as an ode to the leading South Indian actor Jayalalithaa, the movie traces her journey of emerging as a South superstar to changing the face of politics in Tamil Nadu as 'Amma'. In the latest development regarding the film, the movie has now been passed with a favourable certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

