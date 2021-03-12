Rajkummar Rao's Transformation To Amaal Mallik's New Song: Check Out Latest Bollywood News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Rajkummar Rao sharing how he underwent a transformation for Badhaai Do on social media to Amal Malik's Parinda song for Parineeti Chopra's Saina, many events made headlines on March 8, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Rajkummar Rao's transformation for Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of him and shared how difficult was it for him to achieve this transformation. In the caption of the post, he wrote that since he was a pure vegetarian and strictly avoided the use of any steroids. "#BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film", he further writes.

Amal Mallik's song for Parineeti Chopra's Saina

Amal Mallik took to his Instagram to reveal the teaser of the passion-igniting song titled Parinda. The video of the song sees glimpses of a full-fledged orchestra and many snippets from the movie. However, the release date of the song was not announced yet. Hir brother Armaan Mallik also took to his Instagram to promote the song.

Manisha Koirala launches Mrityunjay Mahamantra

Manisha Koirala took to Instagram to announce that she has launched Mrityunjay Mahamantra at the Patan Museum. The event was also attended by Nepali scholar and writer Satya Mohan Joshi. She also wrote in the caption that this was possible because of the blessings of her friends and family.

Yami Gautam's latest movie announced

Yami Gautam is going to star in a thriller movie titled A Thursday. The movie will be directed and written by Behzad Khambata and will see Yami in a negative role. She will play the role of Naina Jaiswal who held 16 toddlers hostage. RSVP Movies took to their Twitter handle to share the news and also shared a photo of the clapboard.

Suresh Oberoi receives the COVID-19 vaccine

Vivek Oberoi's father took to social media to announced that he received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. His wife also got herself vaccinated. In the caption of the post, Suresh Oberoi thanked the hospital staff for their work and also expressed his gratitude.

Image courtesy- @rajkummar_rao and @amaal_mallik