Rajkummar Rao's 'Trapped' Completes 4 Years; Actor Shares 'lovely' Fan-made Posters

Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Wednesday, took to his social media handle to celebrate his film Trapped, which clocked four years on March 17. Rao shared three intriguing posters, featuring his Trapped character Shaurya, illustrated by his fans. In the first poster, a giant animal has been drawn behind Rajkummar while in the second and third posters, Rao can be seen grouped by colourful figures of buildings.

Instagramming the celebration post, Rajkummar wrote a short caption, which read, "Celebrating 4 years of #Trapped. One of the most challenging parts but that’s what made it so much fun. Such lovely Fan posters". He also tagged the makers of the film, including the director, Vikramaditya Motwane.

Rajkummar Rao celebrates four years of Trapped:

Within a couple of hours, the celebration-post managed to garner more than 180k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and congratulatory notes. An Instagram user wrote, "Amazing Film . Also your acting was phenomenal" while another added, "Absolutely loved your work and the effort you put in this one!". On other hand, an Instagram user proclaimed that Trapped is "undoubtedly one of the most underrated movies of Bollywood". "Masterpiece" was a common sight in the comments box.

Interestingly, the director of the film, Vikramaditya Motwane, also shared the same above posters on his social media wall. In his caption, the director praised the efforts of the creator of the fan posters and their assistance. Captioning the post, he had written, "Ultra-cool ‘fan’ posters for Trapped made by the Queen of Sci Fi". In response, the creator of the posters wrote, "had forgotten the tag line '500 feet above ground in a place you call home!'. Trapped 2 mein we will make “fan” trailer too", in the comments section.

Trapped cast & other details

The 2016 survival drama film also featured Geetanjali Thapa in a pivotal character. The film bagged a positive response from the critics alike for its concept and Rao's performance. However, it failed to set fire at the cash registers. The film unfolds the survival story of a man, who gets trapped in a high-rise apartment, which is empty due to construction and legal issues.

