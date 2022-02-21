Rajkummar's Sis-In-Law Parnalekha Lauds 'Badhaai Do'; 'Finally, My Community Has A Film'

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer film, Badhaai Ho, has been garnering heaps of praises since its release. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who is known for bringing some of the best stories in the Hindi film industry, the film is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures. It also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles. One of the many reasons fans were eagerly waiting for the film was it is also the first time that Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the big screen.

The film, representing the LGBTQ community, has been hailed by Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha. She dropped a poster of the film and penned a lengthy note, saying that her community now has a film. She wrote, "Badhaai Do,” is an intimate revolution that will activate a desire of transformation in the way “LGBTQIA+” oriented films are made in India. Finally,my community has a film; wherein, two girls are not sexually objectified for being two dykes in love,and two men aren’t being called “meetha” and “chukka” for being homosexual studs."

Appreciating the storyline of Badhaai Do, Parnalekha continued, "At the end of the day, it’s all about the sensitivity in “the gaze” and not only about “the gays” in LGBTQIA+ films. Really appreciated the “absence” of the “male gaze” in this sensitive queer outing." "The emotional, physical and psychological consequences of “lavender marriages” are intense, honourable, honest and dramatic. Add a bit of humour to this conflict and you get a light-hearted dramedy called Badhaai do. Watch it!", she further added.



Thanking Bhumi Pednekar, she wrote, "@bhumipednekar Thank you, for Sumi! She is me. Shuddered! some of the leading ladies have in the past when asked to play a lesbian. Not you! You’ve led the way! Somewhere, in some corner of rural India, you have inspired a “tomboy” to live her/his/life with integrity, honesty and bravery. Thank you, for being you."

Parnalekha also penned a special note of gratitude for her brother-in-law, Rajkummar Rao. She wrote, "@rajkummar_rao Charlie Munger, often speaks of making friends with the eminent dead. One of the richest men in the world is urging folks to read books written by the greatest thinkers, philosophers etc of all time." Lauding Rao's great choice as an actor, she wrote, "It warms my heart to know that your name will appear in the acting books and that a 100 years later, some random loner or aspiring actor will have found a friend in you. To Shardul and to your brave choices as an actor! #newqueercinema".

