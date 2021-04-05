Rajpal Yadav Astonished With 7-year-old 'little Genius' Daughter; Here's Why

Actor Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram to share a lovely video with her daughter Honey. In the video, Rajpal Yadav's daughter Honey can be seen solving three Rubik's cubes within four minutes. Rajpal Yadav is astonished to see his seven-year-old daughter solve Rubik's cubes so quickly.

Rajpal Yadav is astonished by his 7-year-old 'little genius' daughter

Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram to share a video with his fans in which his daughter can be seen solving Rubik's cube. The actor praised kids and said that nowadays the mind of kids work like a computer. He also reminisced days of his past and revealed that he used to spend hours with his friend while trying to solve the cube but he was never accomplished in solving the cube. In the caption, he wrote, "Honey’s latest win! My little genius Honey has learned to solve 3 of these Rubix cubes at the age of 7!!! I still can’t do it !!! Check out her latest achievement! I am so amazed at the upcoming generation and how fast they pick up new skills !!" Take a look at his post below

Fans showered immense love on Rajpal Yadav's post. The post garnered more than one lakh likes and views on Instagram. Several netizens praised Rajpal Yadav's daughter while several others said that Rajpal Yadav is a genius in acting and his daughter is a genius in solving cubes. Check out some of the reactions on his post below.

Rajpal Yadav's social media presence

Rajpal Yadav is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared photos in which he can be seen with the Governor of Maharastra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. In the caption, he wrote, "I am very much blessed to meet such an inspiring and dedicated personality today. Honorable Bhagat Da!!". Check out his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on his post and congratulated Rajpal Yadav. Several fans expressed their love with emojis while several others congratulated Rajpal on meeting the Governor of Maharastra. Check out some of the reactions on his post below.

Rajpal Yadav on the work front

Rajpal Yadav was last seen in the movie Coolie No.1 in the year 2020. He is currently working on films like Hungama 2, Incredible India, and Time To Dance. His upcoming film, Hello Charlie is going to release on Amazon Prime on April 9, 2021.

