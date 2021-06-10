Rajpal Yadav Celebrates 18 Years Of Togetherness With Wife, Shares Unseen Pic From Wedding

Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav and his wife celebrate their 18th marriage anniversary on June 10. The Garam Masala actor took to his Instagram to share a picture collage of his photos with his wife Radha to commemorate the same. One of the pictures also featured an unseen photo from their wedding. He also penned a sweet note for his wife on this special occasion.

Rajpal Yadav’s 18th wedding anniversary

One of the pictures appeared to be clicked during their outings. Both were smiling widely for the camera. Another picture was from their wedding. In the caption of the post, Rajpal Yadav wrote, “Happy 18th Anniversary Radha! Now you have officially spent half your life with me!”

As soon as Rajpal Yadav's Instagram post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to shower anniversary wishes on the post. One of his fans deemed the couple as ‘best jodi’ while another congratulated them on their 18 years of togetherness. See their reactions below.

A look into Rajpal Yadav's Instagram

Recently, the actor celebrated his daughter Harshita’s birthday. Rajpal shared a photo of an adorable-looking Harshita who gave a cheeky smile to the camera. She was wearing a dark blue dress. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “My beautiful girl turns 8 today. How time is flying by so quickly! Happy Birthday my darling Harshita. Your kindness, gentleness, courage, and sweet nature light up my life and inspire the best in me everyday.” Suniel Shetty also dropped a sweet birthday wish on the post and several of his fans showered a lot of love on Rajpal’s daughter.

Rajpal Yadav movies

Rajpal entered the show business with the show Mungeri ke bhai Naurangilal. He ventured into films and essayed many uncredited roles before he shot to fame with his performance in the 2006 comedy movie Chup Chup Ke. Some of his most popular movies are Hungama, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri and Dhol. He also played a negative character in the 2015 Telugu movie Kick 2. Rajpal was last seen in Coolie No. 1 He has several movies lined up for releases ahead. One of his most anticipated releases is Hungama 2 which is a Priyadarshan directorial. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash among others.

