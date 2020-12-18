Rajpal Yadav Is A 'slave Of Charlie Chaplin's Creativity'; Wants To Dedicate A Film To Him

Rajpal Yadav has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry and has always managed to give an impactful performance even in a supportive role. The actor got candid with Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview and talked about his career and obstacles he has faced in his career. He revealed that for the last 36 years, he has been swinging the imaginary bat of creativity wondering what his goal is.

Rajpal Yadav is a "slave of Charlie Chaplin's creativity"

Rajpal Yadav in the interview with the media portal talked about his struggles. The actor said in the interview that right from 1984 till 2020, he is struggling day and night. He told the portal that he is a “slave of Charlie Chaplin’s creativity”.

Rajpal Yadav further talked about his future goals. The actor wants to dedicate a film to Charlie Chaplin, whom he regards as the creative dictator. He feels that between the years 2020 and 2030, if he is unable to dedicate a film to Charlie Chaplin, then he would feel that he has not done anything at all.

Yadav then talked about how a cricketer, even when he does not have a bat in his hand, does the action of swinging a bat. The actor feels that similarly, he is also swinging the imaginary bat of creativity from the past 36 years wondering what his goal is. Rajpal further talked about how he feels he is constantly giving exams.

The media portal reported that people think that he is doing a really good job. However, the actor feels that he is giving more exams on that platform so that he keeps practising. He is constantly moving towards his mission to keep and his struggle is not over.

The actor recalled his childhood days and told the portal that even as a child, work has been his friend. He recalls how even on Sundays, he gets work at home to keep himself occupied. Yadav has done over 118 films throughout his career.

Rajpal Yadav's movies

Rajpal Yadav has been featured in films such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Billu, De Dana Dan, Krazzy 4 and Bhootnath. Rajpal Yadav's comedy scenes are thoroughly enjoyed by his fans. In future, he will be seen in Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Rajpal shall also be seen in Hungama 2, which is a sequel of Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty starrer film.

