Sushant's Friend Ganesh Claims, 'he Knew The Truth, Wanted To Hold Press Conference'

In a massive development into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actor's close friend and choreographer, Ganesh Hiwarkar, on Republic TV's 9 PM The Debate claimed that there were 5-6 people present at Sushant's house on 13th June. He also further stated that Sushant knew the truth about Disha Salian's death and wanted to hold a press conference about the same.

When first asked about his association with Sushant, Ganesh said, "I spoke to Sushant in September 2019. He was positive and was planning ahead." Talking about that fateful night — June 14, Ganesh said, "There were 5-6 people who were at Sushant's house on 13th June — somebody who is working with Sushant's friend told me." He later clarified that his source was someone who is working with Sandip Ssingh. "The death is connected with Disha Salian. Sushant wanted to hold a press conference. He wasn't scared. He always used to go out of his way to help his friends," he was heard saying on the debate.

So, who was spreading the 'depression theory'? "Two types of people who are spreading the depression theory — those who never met him and those who were jealous of his success. Sushant knew about Disha. He told Sandip Ssingh about it and they just came behind him. Obviously there is a big name behind this that is why they are yet not in jail," Ganesh alleged.

Ankit Acharya, the former personal assistant of Sushant who was with the actor from 2017-2019, also echoed the same thoughts and claimed, "I used to stay with him. I used to wake him up at 4 in the morning. He kept me like his younger brother. He used to consume his health medicines like calcium, protein shakes, etc. Never had anything else."

"I've known him closely. He cannot commit suicide. He taught us that there is a road beyond the struggle. In my opinion, this was definitely murder. My question is — Where was Fudge? his dog. I used to check up on him every 15-minutes. Why was this new staff waiting and not checking upon him?," Acharya was heard claiming on the 9 PM debate.

