'Raju Chacha' Shooting Locations And Other Interesting Details About This Film

Raju Chacha is among the many films that stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol opposite each other. Released in 2000, this film was directed by Anil Devgan and its story was created by Anees Bazmee. This film is a family drama that shows how a con man tries to trick his way into a wealthy family, but ends up with a character change and takes care of the orphaned children. This film was shot in various locations. Following are some of the major shooting locations of the movie, along with other details.

Raju Chacha shooting locations

Raju Chacha shows several scenes which have pleasant locations in the background. One of the primary Raju Chacha shooting locations is Austria, according to Deccan Chronicle. Austria is known to have several scenic beauty locations which have been extensively used for the filming of several movies all over the world. Some of the most popular movies that have been filmed here include The Sound of Music and The Third Man. A major part of the filming of the last James Bond film Spectre had also taken place in Austria, which includes several action scenes.

Images courtesy: Shutterstock

Another major shooting location of Raju Chacha is Shimla, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. A big part of the film is shot in Shimla and many of its locations can be spotted in various scenes of this movie. A long list of Bollywood films has been shot in Shimla. Some of the most popular ones include Jab We Met, Tamasha, Bang Bang, 3 idiots and many others.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the cast of Raju Chacha includes many other ace actors playing major characters in the plot. They include Rishi Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania and many others. Sanjay Dutt had also made a cameo appearance for a brief moment in this film. Incidentally, Raju Chacha also happens to be Ajay’s first film as a producer. He has produced several other of his own pictures ever since, including U Me Aur Hum, All the Best: Fun Begins, Bol Bachchan, Tanhaji and many others.

