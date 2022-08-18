Raju Srivastava 'unconscious But Stable': Shekhar Suman Gives Update On Comedian's Health

Comedian cum actor Raju Srivastava is currently going through a rough patch in his life. Reportedly, Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a heart attack on August 10. After being in the ICU for quite a long time, Srivastava's deteriorating health condition has left all his fans worried.

However, in a huge sigh of relief for the comedian's fans, Shekhar Suman, one of Raju's industry colleagues has shared a positive update on his health. As per Suman, Raju's condition is 'stable' although he is 'still unconscious.'

Raju Srivastava's health update

On Wednesday, Shekhar Suman headed to his Twitter handle and revealed Raju Srivastava's current health status. In his tweet, Suman stated that Raju is currently stable and it will almost take him a week to recover. He wrote, "Today's update on Raju's health is that he is stable. Still unconscious but stable.Will take a week to recover. Prayers for a quick recovery. har har mahadev. (sic)"

Today's update on Raju's health is that he is stable.Still unconscious but stable.Will take a week to recover.Prayers for a quick recovery🙏har har mahadev. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 17, 2022

Earlier, as per a report by ANI, Raju's personal secretary, Garvit Narang also confirmed that Raju's health is becoming better day by day. In his statement, he said, "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon."

Srivastava was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pain while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day, however, his condition was termed 'critical' and he was on 'life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS.' He was treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS. Reports also suggest that the comedian suffered brain damage after the heart attack.

As per a statement given to PTI, Raju's cousin, Ashok Srivastava mentioned, "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital."

(Image: @rajusrivastavaofficial/@shekhusuman/Instagram)