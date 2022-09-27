Raju Srivastava's Daughter Grateful To Amitabh Bachchan; 'You Gave Us Strength...'

Days after the untimely demise of the celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, his family shared the first update on social media. The comedian passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted after he suffered a heart attack. On September 25, the late comedian's family and friends from the entertainment business gathered in Mumbai for a prayer meeting.

On Tuesday, Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara headed to her late father's Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of the comedian with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She even penned an emotional note, stating that Big B sent out a special voice note which was played for the comedian while he was in a coma. As per the note, Bachchan was there for the family every single day during their tough time.

Raju Srivastava's daughter is 'extremely grateful' to Amitabh Bachchan

Antara wrote, "Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabhbachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever. You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru. Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also."

She further added, "He had saved your number as ‘Guru Ji in his contacts. आप पापा के अंदर पूरा बसे हुए थे। Him reacting on listening to your audio clip clearly shows what you meant to him. My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava, my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally are all because of you. Warm regards to you."

Big B sent voice notes to Raju during latter's treatment

Earlier, the actor had revealed that he had sent a voice note to Raju Srivastava when he was admitted to the hospital. Bachchan stated in his blog that Raju opened his eyes for a bit but then went away.

"Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones .. they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition .. i did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away.," Big B wrote remembering the late stand-up comedian.

