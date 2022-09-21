Raju Srivastava's Nephew Says Comedian Suffered 'another Attack' In Morning Before Death

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava’s tragic death was a sudden blow to the entertainment industry. After battling for life in the ICU for 41 days, the actor passed away on September 21 morning. As the entire industry is mourning the loss of the mimicry artist and comedian, his nephew Mradul Srivastava shed a light on the last few days of the actor and how he was on his road to recovery.

Raju Srivastava's nephew on comedian's death

Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman. Apart from being a fabulous actor, the 58-year-old star was known for his unmatchable comic skills and rib-tickling punch lines. After the news of his demise broke all across, Republic Media Network reached out to the late comedian’s nephew Mradul who revealed how the actor had suffered another attack in the morning following which he was declared dead.

“Everything was fine till yesterday until he got another attack today in the morning. There was blood in his stool and later we were informed that he is no more.” Further, Mradul shared that the family will be conducting the last rites of the actor in Delhi tomorrow instead of his birthplace Kanpur. Ace comedian Raju Srivastava's last rites will be performed on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi at 9.30 am.

A glance at Raju Srivastava’s life

Born in a middle-class family in Kanpur, Satya Prakash Srivastava, also known as Raju Srivastava's mimicry skills were noticed at a young age. With the dream to spread laughter, he started his journey to become a comedian and moved to Mumbai soon after. He was once noticed while mimicking Amitabh Bachchan and soon started getting offers to mimic him on screen. The comedian has time and again credited the megastar for helping him kickstart his career. Srivastava would not only mimic his teachers, and actors but also former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

IMAGE: Twitter/@BSBommai