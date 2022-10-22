Raju Srivastav's Wife Shikha Posts Video Of Late Comedian Singing; 'It's Been A Month...'

It's been a month since popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava passed away after he suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym. Now, a month after the comedian's demise, his wife Shikha Srivastav headed to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video which saw Raju singing a song. She even penned a note for her late husband, stating that he sat on a bed inside a room and sang Kishore Kumar's Yaadon Main Woh Sapnon Main Hai from Swami (1977).

"It’s been a month since you’re gone but we know you’re still with us and will continue to be," she wrote in the caption.

"The bond of the beat is with the beat, Eyes are asking me where are you? Be in memories, be in things, now only in dreams. Did not know that this song will turn into reality so soon (in just 12 days). Didn't know that only the heartbeat would deceive Laughing at everyone, you will make us cry like this," she penned a poem in Hindi.

Soon after the post went viral on social media, netizens dropped heartfelt comments as one wrote, "This unfortunately unfair for him. A great man who has made ALL laugh with his jokes. Totally unfair. Patience for you all to bear this loss. God bless your family and his Soul," while another fan commented, "Luv you sir ...miss you," while others dropped hears to the post.

Raju Srivastava's demise

The comedian passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted for 41 days as he suffered a heart attack. He was cremated in the presence of family and close friends.

Raju Srivastava was one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry since the 1980s. He rose to fame after he participated in Season 1 of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and since then, has also appeared in films like Bombay to Goa, Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and more.

Image: Instagram/officalkarankundra/PTI