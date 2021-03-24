Rajvir Deol, Younger Son Of Actor Sunny Deol Ready To Make Bollywood Debut: Reports

Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajvir Deol, will soon be making his Bollywood debut. A couple of years ago, in 2019, Sunny Doel’s elder son had made his Bollywood romance drama film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Sahher Bambba. Now reports have been coming in that Rajvir will be seen in Suraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya’s film.

Sunny Deol's son is set to make his Bollywood debut

A report in Bollywood Hungama claims that Rajvir Deol will be making his onscreen debut soon in an untitled project. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Avnish Barjatya, who will also make his directorial debut with this film. According to the reports published by the media portal, it has been claimed that several young actors have been roped in for the film with Rajvir in the lead role.

Rajvir Deol's debut film to be on the lines of 'YJHD'

Moreover, the media portal suggests that Rajvir’s debut film will be on the lines of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. YJHD was a hit film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone along with Kalki and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the movie will be about a destination wedding and will fall under the romance comedy genre. More information about the project is awaited.

As for Rajvir’s elder brother, Karan Deol, made his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film however failed to impress the critics and audience alike. The film was directed by Sunny Deol and was about a video blogger, played by Sahher Bambba, who embarks on a solo trip. She takes this trip to expose Karan, who is the owner of a tourism company, as she believes he is a fraud.

Even though they start on a bitter note, as the film progresses, they fall in love with each other. Rajvir Deol had worked on the sets of this film as an assistant director. The film was rated 4.6/10 on IMDb.

A while back, Rajvir Deol's photos with his family had taken over social media. Sunny Deol's son, Rajvir Deol (24) was seen sitting with mother Pooja, brother Karan and father Sunny Deol. The picture had received much love from netizens online after it was shared on Sunny Deol's fan page on Instagram. Check out the post of the same below.

Image credits: Sunny Deol IG