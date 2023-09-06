Birthday Special: How Rakesh Roshan Experimented With Concept Of Double Role In His Films

Quick links:
Rakesh Roshan has been experimenting with double roles in his movies, often making use of the reincarnation trope.
Karan Arjun is about two brothers who are killed by the film's antagonist, played by Amrish Puri. They return to avenge their murder.
In Kishen & Kanhaiya (1990), Anil Kapoor plays the roles of identical twins, one who is mild-mannered and the other who is street-smart and aggressive.
In Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) is murdered in the first half. In the second half, we are introduced to Rohit's doppelganger Raj, who is living in a foreign land.