Last Updated:

Birthday Special: How Rakesh Roshan Experimented With Concept Of Double Role In His Films

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turns 74 today. On this occasion, here's looking at the times actors in his movies played double roles.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Koi Mil Gaya
1/5
IMDb

Rakesh Roshan has been experimenting with double roles in his movies, often making use of the reincarnation trope.  

Karan Arjun
2/5
IMDb

Karan Arjun is about two brothers who are killed by the film's antagonist, played by Amrish Puri. They return to avenge their murder. 

Kishen Kanhaiyya
3/5
IMDb

In Kishen & Kanhaiya (1990), Anil Kapoor plays the roles of identical twins, one who is mild-mannered and the other who is street-smart and aggressive. 

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai
4/5
X

In Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) is murdered in the first half. In the second half, we are introduced to Rohit's doppelganger Raj, who is living in a foreign land.

Hrithik Roshan
5/5
X

In Krrish, Hrithik Roshan plays the scientist father Dr Rohit Mehra and his son Krishna. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Janmashtami 2023: Nayanthara, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty share glimpses of festivities

Janmashtami 2023: Nayanthara, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty share glimpses of festivities
Venice Film Festival 2023: Priscilla Presley attends Priscilla premiere with cast

Venice Film Festival 2023: Priscilla Presley attends Priscilla premiere with cast
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com