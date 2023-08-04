Rakesh Roshan On Not Being Considered A 'legendary Director': When I Announce A Film...

Rakesh Roshan is gearing up for the re-release of his hit film Koi... Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Now, in a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked how he comes up with "fresh ideas for each new project". To this, he said that sometimes he has "surprised himself". Rakesh also revealed that he isn't "very educated" and is only qualified in the subject of films.

Rakesh Roshan made his acting debut with the 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani.

In 1987, he debuted as a director with the film Khudgarz.

The last film he directed was Kaabil (2017).

'I am completely uneducated,' says Rakesh Roshan

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran filmmaker revealed that he is very fond of watching films and has seen Shree 420 at least 400 times. "As far as education is concerned, I am completely uneducated. I can speak neither English nor Hindi well. I’m saying this plainly. I never actually went to school. I did, technically, but I was spending all my time in movie theatres," Rakesh Roshan said.

(A viral picture of Rakesh Roshan and son Hrithik from the sets of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai | Image: Instagram)

He continued that he doesn't read or write, and even when he is scripting, everything is in his mind. He doesn't know how these thoughts come to his mind and often wonders, "How did I think of this, how did I conceive it?"

Rakesh Roshan on people not including him in the list of 'legendary directors'

The director continued and said that many people tell him that he has made many hit films but isn't respected as he should be. Talking about a specific person, Rakesh Roshan said, "He (anoynomous person) said that my name doesn’t come up when people talk about legendary actors and directors." To this, the Krrish director told that person, "Never mind. When I announce a film and call up distributors, there’s a queue outside my house."

Rakesh Roshan is known for directing hit films such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1987), Karan Arjun (1995), King Uncle (1993), Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), and Krrish 3 (2013) among others.