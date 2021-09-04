Rakesh Roshan Pens Emotional Note On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Late actor Rishi Kapoor had been a trailblazing actor in the Indian film fraternity, starring in several Bollywood blockbuster movies till his last days. On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, fans have been sharing messages, posts on social media remembering the veteran actor. Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan and actor Raveena Tandon are some of the many stars who remembered Rishi Ji on this day.

The official poster of the actor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen was also unveiled on his 69th birthday, sparking excitement among all his fans. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Celebrities remember Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, September 4, the Krrish director Rakesh Roshan recollected fond memories with Kapoor, stating that it had been two years since the duo met. Roshan, who was born on September 6, also mentioned how he missed celebrating their birthdays together as he uploaded an adorable throwback photo with Rishi.

How time flies it’s been 2yrs we haven’t met buddy,I miss celebrating our birthdays together yours on the 4th & mine on the 6th. Happy birthday Chintu celebrate! pic.twitter.com/qbAyyXVMEy — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) September 4, 2021

Actor Raveena Tandon, who has starred with Rishi Kapoor in movies like Saajan Ki Baahon Mein, Jai Hind and Jaadu also took to her Instagram account, mentioning how much she misses him. Uploading an adorable selfie of the duo along with a throwback monochrome photo of the veteran, she wrote, "It’s your 69th Birthday! Rishiji, I’m sure you doing a cheers up there, We all miss you a lot - love Ravi, Veena, Anil, Rajeev Raveena ." Have a look.

Even Alia Bhatt had a special message for the late actor. Alia, who is dating Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor, shared the official poster of the late actor's upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen on her Instagram story and wrote, "Miss you." She also added a red heart with her note.

Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen's poster unveiled

Taking to her Instagram account, Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor unveiled the poster of the late actor's upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen. Along with the poster, she wrote, "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film.". She also thanked Paresh Rawal, "who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji."

The movie is touted to be a 'light-hearted coming-of-age story' which also stars Juhi Chawla and is backed by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures.

(IMAGE- PTI/ RAKESH ROSHAN/ INSTA)