Rakesh Roshan Rings In 74th Birthday With Jeetendra, Prem Chopra | Watch

Rakesh Roshan turned 74 on Wednesday. The Krrish director celebrated his birthday with actors Jeetendra, Prem Chopra and their other friends. Rakesh shared glimpses from his birthday party on his Instagram handle as they made merry and cut cake.

Rakesh Roshan began his career as an assistant director and then went on to try his luck in acting.

However, he finally got success in direction after making his debut with Khudgarz (1987).

Rakesh Roshan has an intimate birthday celebration

Rakesh took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a video from his birthday celebrations. The clip featured Jeetendra, Prem Chopra and his other friends singing Mohammed Rafi's Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye - Happy Birthday To You for the director. In the caption, Rakesh wrote, “50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude.”

Tusshar Kapoor also wished Rakesh on his birthday, saying, “Belated happy birthday Guddu uncle.” Rohit Bose Roy mentioned, “How sweet is this.. happy birthday Guddu ji.”

What's next for Rakesh Roshan?

On the work front, Rakesh Roshan is currently working on the script of Krrish 4. While the script is ready, they are still looking to fine-tune it. He also has a documentary on his family in the works. His brother, Rajesh Roshan confirmed that Rakesh is also bankrolling the project.

The documentary will begin in 1917 when Roshan Lal Nagrath was born in Gujranwala, which is now part of Pakistan. He moved to Mumbai (formerly Bombay) and started working as a music composer for Hindi films. His son Rakesh Roshan began his career in acting before transitioning to filmmaking. Rajesh Roshan, his younger son, is a music composer. Finally, it will come to his grandson Hrithik Roshan, who is a well-known Bollywood actor.