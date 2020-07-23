Rakesh Roshan Shuns Rumours Of Hrithik Playing Four Characters In 'Krrish 4': Reports

After showing off some of his amazing moves in his last venture WAR, Hrithik Roshan has left everyone drooling over him. After the high octane action drama film, fans are now eagerly waiting to catch the star back in action with his next film, Krrish 4. The superhero film which is directed by the great actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is never the less packed with high-end action sequences. Recently as per reports, the director rubbished rumours about his son playing four different roles in Krrish 4.

Rakesh Roshan denies claims of Hrithik Roshan playing four roles in Krrish 4

According to reports, the makers are planning to make the film larger than life in terms of action and visuals. Rakesh Roshan recently spoke to a local media outlet and cleared the air of speculation that was hovering around regarding Hrithik Roshan playing four characters. Talking about the same, the filmmaker reportedly said that these days people have a lot of time to cook up the screenplay ideas at their home.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Character In Free Fire Will Be Named Jai; Know His Special Skills

Read: Can Hrithik Roshan Fill The Shoes Of Tom Hardy If 'Dunkirk' Is Ever Made In Bollywood?

Rakesh reportedly mentioned that Hrithik playing four characters in Krrish 4 is totally untrue and is simply a rumour. Further, Rakesh reportedly said that the script of the supernatural fil is currently in the evolving process and it is very early to even reveal any sensitive information about anything. Finally, in the end, the director said that once things get fixed, then he would be the first one who will share it with the frenzy fans of the film.

According to reports, the highly anticipated film is believed to roll by the middle of next year. However, as per reports, Hrithik Roshan has not confirmed anything yet. According to a previous report, it is also believed that Krrish 4 will include an element of time travel and several other features as well. The Krrish series over the years has become one of the most loved superheroes and is loved by people of all ages. Krrish movies have done well in the past and thus fans are eager to know what to expect from the much-awaited Krrish 4.

According to a news portal, Rakesh Roshan has taken the time during the lockdown to work on some new angles for Krrish 4. It is being speculated that Krrish 4 will see the return of Rohit Mehra. It is also being speculated that the beloved character of Jadoo too will make a return for Krrish 4. According to a news portal, Rakesh Roshan is exploring various concepts in the past months for the film. Hence the filmmaker came across the idea of intergalactic time travel. It was during this time that he finally began working on a script and soon began with the pre-production work as well, according to a news portal.

Read: Hrithik Roshan And Preity Zinta's Most-loved Songs Like 'Bumbro', 'Haila Haila' & More

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Film 'Krrish 4' To Feature An Element Of Time Travel?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.