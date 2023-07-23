Rakesh Roshan To Produce Documentary On Roshan Family? Rajesh Reveals

Rakesh Roshan is reportedly working on the script of his next directorial Krrish 4. Prior to that, the director will be bankrolling a documentary based on the legacy of his family. In a recent interview, Rakesh’s brother and veteran music director Rajesh Roshan revealed some inside details about the docu-movie.

2 things you need to know:

The documentary will explore the lives of Roshan family members

It will also delve into the contributions of the family to the Indian film industry.

Roshan family documentary to have lots of stories

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh was asked to confirm the news about the Roshan family documentary. To which he replied, “Yes, it’s true. I am excited and happy about this. There is a lot of information, facts and stories of my family, which is going to be stored in one place (which will be) easy to access.”

The documentary will start from 1917 when Roshan Lal Nagrath was born in Gujranwala, which is now part of Pakistan. He moved to Mumbai (formerly Bombay) and started working as a music composer for Hindi films. His son Rakesh Roshan began his career in acting before transitioning to filmmaking. Rajesh Roshan, his younger son, is a music composer. Finally it will come to his grandson Hrithik Roshan, who is a well-known Bollywood actor

(Hrithik Roshan with his father Rakesh and uncle Rajesh | Image: Instagram)

The documentary promises to be a star-studded affair following the steps of recently released The Romantics on Netflix India. It will include old footage and comprehensive, exclusive interviews with several Bollywood stars who have collaborated with the Roshans throughout the years.

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor also has War 2 in his kitty, co-starring Jr NTR. Reportedly, he is also part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The star will team up with Rakesh for l Krrish 4 once the script is ready.