Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pinky Perform Mahashivratri Pooja At Home; Pics & Videos Surface

Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The day is observed by remembering Lord Shiva and fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues are part of the rituals. On this auspicious day, film celebrities, as well as critics, have wished their fans and followers on social media.

As per rituals, every year, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan celebrate Maha Shivratri together. This year also, on the big day, Rakesh and Pinkie were papped doing some rituals at a temple. The video which surfaced on social media saw Rakesh pouring milk on Lord Shiva, while his wife Pinkie could be seen singing Bhajan.

Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan perform rituals at a temple on Mahashivratri

The duo was accompanied by some friends and family members. While Rakesh opted for casual wear, Pinkie looked flattering in a pink ethnic suit. Not only this, a lot of celebrities took to their social media handles to give fans a sneak peek into their Mahashivratri 2022 celebrations.

Rakesh Roshan also dropped a picture on his Instagram handle and fans couldn't stop sending good wishes to the family as one wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya May you find light and peace", while another one mentioned Hrithik Roshan in his comment and wrote, "Happy Mahashivratri sir...& @hrithikroshan sir aapko bhhhi I'm Big Fan (sic)".

Hrithik Roshan misses pooja due to work commitments

There is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan was seen missing in the picture and videos as the Bang Bang actor couldn't perform pooja due to his work commitments. Hrithik has some big projects lined up in his kitty, which includes, Vikram Vedha and Pathan.

Vikram Vedha is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language neo-noir action-thriller film directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. Produced by YNOT Studios and Plan C Studios, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

Kunal Khemmu performs puja for Mahashivratri at his home

Many celebrities celebrated the day by sending their wishes to well-wishers on social media. Recently, Kunal Kemmu who also hosted a puja for Mahashivratri at his home shared a video of the rituals on his Instagram handle. Sharing the video, Khemu captioned it, "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay. #mahashivratri #family #love. (sic)" The short clip begins with a Shankhnaad, followed up with little Innaya performing rituals as she is seen poring mil on Shiva's sculpture.

(Image: @rakesh_roshan9/Instagram)