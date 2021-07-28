Rakeysh Made Me: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Shares Special Piece By Sonam Kapoor In His Book

Renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's debut autobiography titled The Stranger In The Mirror is making headlines by revealing unheard Bollywood anecdotes. After featuring numerous Bollywood celebrities in his copy, the filmmaker had a special mention saved for his frequent collaborator Sonam Kapoor. Take a look at what the director had to say.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's special mention to Sonam Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram, the filmmaker shared an animated video of his book and revealed a piece written by Sonam Kapoor that read, "Rakeysh made me Sonam Kapoor. Period. There's no other way about it". Along with the video, the filmmaker also admitted that his iconic song Masakali featuring the actor was only possible because of her. He wrote, "Only Sonam could have made masakali so iconic. There’s no other way to say it".

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to unveil the cover of the director's highly anticipated autobiography. Sharing an image of her reading the copy she wrote, "#FIRSTLOOK. Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry. To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical! He’s now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror. Here's the first look of @rakeyshommehra’s autobiography".

More on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Sonam Kapoor's work

The duo first collaborated in the 2009 critically acclaimed movie Delhi 6. The movie also featured a song titled Masakali which became a huge hit. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman and Rishi Kapoor, the movie was a turning point in Sonam Kapoor's career. The duo reunited in 2013 in the sports-drama movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag where Sonam played a brief yet significant role of the protagonist's love interest.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's The Stranger In The Mirror

Published on July 27, the movie included heartwarming unheard anecdotes of the film industry. The book included a QR code for an enhanced reading experience which can be enabled by scanning the code of the reader's phone. Penned by Oscar award-winning artist AR Rahman and co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta. The book also includes first-person accounts of some of the notable personalities of the film industry like AR Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Waheeda Rehman.

IMAGE- SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

