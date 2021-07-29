Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Recalls Aamir Khan's 'pay Me Rs 8 Cr' Clause For 'Rang De Basanti'

15 years after its release, Rang De Basanti is considered among the impactful Bollywood films since the turn of the century. Not only did the movie gain popularity for its 'revolutionary' plot, but it also led to director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra storming into the spotlight. The filmmaker recently came with a memoir and shared how Aamir Khan pushed him to complete the film on time, with contractual terms over his remuneration.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Aamir Khan's condition to do Rang De Basanti on time

As per reports, Mehra wrote in his memoir The Stranger in the Mirror, that the reason he ended up making the movie on time was Aamir Khan. He shared that while signing the movie, the actor included a clause, as per which, Mehra will have to pay him double his fee if he did not pay the latter on time. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag filmmaker gave an example of Aamir quote's then: ‘If my fee is 4 crore and you don’t pay me on time, then you’ll have to pay me 8 crore for defaulting.’ Mehra, who was also one of the producers of the movie, stated that he had not seen Rs 8 crore in his life till then.

Mehra's excerpt in his book about Aamir Khan featured immense praise for the Lagaan star. The director recalled the latter rehearsing his Punjabi dialect for his character of DJ, and swinging it to perfection. The filmmaker called the actor a 'visionary', adding that his cinematic understanding 'remains unparalleled' in the film industry.

Mehra called Aamir as someone who understood what was going right or wrong during the creative process. He added that Aamir used to support decisions like shooting for 10 extra days, helping them go ahead with the idea. He also recalled Aamir having 'no ego' and staying happily in the background for other characters' shots because he believed in the narrative of the film.

The director stated that if not for Aamir's nod, Rang De Basanti would have ended up as a 'dreamer’s script gathering the dust of apathy and inertia.'

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti traced the story of a group of youngsters from Delhi University, who take on the establishment after one of their friends is wronged due to corrupt practices. They get inspired by the story of the revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's sacrifice for the nation, which they enact in a documentary for a foreigner. The movie, also starring Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Siddharth, won the National Award for Best Popular Film and was India's official entry to the Oscars that year.

