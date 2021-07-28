Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals Impact Of 'Delhi-6's Failure In His Autobiography

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is one of the most well-known Indian filmmakers who garnered tons of love and appreciation for making iconic movies such as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti -- a film for which he was also honoured with a National Award. As the filmmaker recently released his autobiography under the name, The Stranger in the Mirror, he made some shocking revelations from the time he released his movie, Delhi 6 which was was not received well by the audiences.

Impact of Delhi 6’s failure on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed in his autobiography

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently launched his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, in which he spoke about how he couldn’t handle Delhi 6’s failure when it could not perform well at the box office. He even revealed how he got addicted to alcohol and wanted to drink himself to death. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s The Stranger in the Mirror, co-written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, revealed how he was "devastated" and began questioning his capabilities. In the autobiography, he wrote, “The film opened on Friday, 20 February 2009, to a great response. By Sunday, we had done over ₹40 crore of business, but then came Monday, and the audience just vanished from the theatres. I was devastated. Was it too dark a reality for them? Were they unable to identify with the protagonist? The box office debacle, and my own conflict with what ending was appropriate, shook me deeply. Was I capable of producing great cinema consistently? Was Rang De Basanti a fluke?"

While talking about his trauma that affected the lives of his family, the Toofan director stated, "I was going deeper and deeper into a dark hole. Unable to take it anymore, I drowned myself in alcohol,” adding to it he also mentioned, "I wanted to drink myself to death — to sleep and never get up. I could see how much pain I was bringing to Bharathi (his wife) and our daughter, Bhairavi, who was now in her pre-teens. My son Vedant was observing and things were eroding between us. I remained careless and insensitive to the people I loved the most."

The 2009 film Delhi 6

Released in 2009, the movie featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead with other popular supporting actors namely Waheeda Rehman, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Tanvi Azmi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Supriya Pathak and late actors Rishi Kapoor and Om Puri. Despite being a flop at the box office, the movie bagged several prestigious awards like National Film Award for Best Production Design, IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor, etc.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.