Rakhee Gulzar Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Karan-Arjun' Actor? Find Out

Actor Rakhee Gulzaar started her career in 1967 with the Bengali movie Bodu Boron. The actor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Jeevan Mrityu in 1970. Rakhee Gulzar carved a niche in Bollywood with films like Sharmilee, Lal Patthar, Heera Panna and Daag: A Poem of Love. She gained major recognition for her movie Tapasya. Rakhee Gulzar has worked with several popular faces of Bollywood like Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra among others.

The actor also earned praises for her role in Karan Arjun alongside Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan. The actor got married to the lyricist, writer and poet Gulzar. The couple has a daughter Meghna Gulzar. Meghna Gulzar is also a filmmaker and has made movies like Talvar and Chhapaak. Rakhee Gulzar has also earned awards like National Film Award and Padma Shri. In 1982, she lent her voice for the film Taaqat in the song O Teri Nindiya Ko Lag Jaye sung in duet with Kishore Kumar. On the occasion of Rakhee Gulzar's birthday, here is a quiz based on Rakhee Gulzar's facts and trivia.

Rakhee Gulzar quiz

1. What was Rakhee Gulzar’s first Hindi film?

Jeevan Mrityu

Joshila

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat

Hamare Tumhare

2. Which among these is Rakhee Gulzar’s movie with Dev Anand?

Karan Arjun

Soldier

Banarasi Babu

Shakti

3. Who was Rakhee Gulzar’s co-star in the movie Aanchal?

Amitabh Bachchan

Dharmendra

Rajesh Khanna

Mithun Chakraborty

4. Which field is Rakhee Gulzar’s husband, Gulzar associated with?

Literature

Sports

Movies

Culinary

5. Can you guess in which movie Rakhee Gulzar was featured alongside Shahrukh Khan?

Baadshah

Soldier

Barood

Dil Ka Rishta

6. Which among these is Rakhee Gulzar’s movie with Salman Khan?

Dil Ka Rishta

Khalnayak

Karan-Arjun

Bemisaal

Also Read| 'Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

7. Which movie of Rakhee Gulzar was directed by Subhash Ghai?

Shaan

Joshila

Lootmaar

Khalnayak

8. Rakhee Gulzar won the Padma Shri award in which year?

2005

2004

2003

2002

9. How many National Awards are won by Rakhee Gulzar?

5

4

3

2

Also Read| Rakhee Gulzar: Bengali Movie 'Nirbon' To Mark The Yesteryear Star's Comeback

10. Which movie featured Rakhee Gulzar alongside Rishi Kapoor?

Shakti

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat

Yeh Vaada Raha

Bemisaal

Rakhee Gulzar quiz - answers

Jeevan Mrityu

Banarasi Babu

Rajesh Khanna

Movies

Also Read| 'I was removed from everything': Harinder Sikka claims Meghna Gulzar didn't credit him

Baadshah

Khalnayak

2003

2

Yeh Vaada Raha

Picture Courtesy: Still from Rakhee Gulzar's movies

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan with Rakhee Gulzar or Rekha; Who is better in the lead?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.