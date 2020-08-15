Rakhee Gulzar Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Karan-Arjun' Actor? Find Out

Actor Rakhee Gulzaar started her career in 1967 with the Bengali movie Bodu Boron. The actor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Jeevan Mrityu in 1970. Rakhee Gulzar carved a niche in Bollywood with films like Sharmilee, Lal Patthar, Heera Panna and Daag: A Poem of Love. She gained major recognition for her movie Tapasya. Rakhee Gulzar has worked with several popular faces of Bollywood like Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra among others.
The actor also earned praises for her role in Karan Arjun alongside Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan. The actor got married to the lyricist, writer and poet Gulzar. The couple has a daughter Meghna Gulzar. Meghna Gulzar is also a filmmaker and has made movies like Talvar and Chhapaak. Rakhee Gulzar has also earned awards like National Film Award and Padma Shri. In 1982, she lent her voice for the film Taaqat in the song O Teri Nindiya Ko Lag Jaye sung in duet with Kishore Kumar. On the occasion of Rakhee Gulzar's birthday, here is a quiz based on Rakhee Gulzar's facts and trivia.
