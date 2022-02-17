Rakhi Sawant Addresses Her Separation From Ex-husband Ritesh; Says 'I Am Not Weak'

Entertainer-actor Rakhi Sawant who recently made up to the headlines post her appearance with husband Ritesh had announced her separation on social media. Ever since she had announced her marriage, the actor was questioned about her husband who never made any public appearances. Post their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the two had gained limelight, until recently when Rakhi ended her marriage.

With a new video shared by a pap account, an emotional Rakhi opened up about her relationship and how she still misses her husband Ritesh. In the viral video, she can be seen speaking about maintaining her calm and how she is coping with the separation personally.

Rakhi Sawant addresses her separation from ex-husband Ritesh

The video begins with Rakhi talking to the paps about her separation and saying, “I am not weak. I love my fans, I love you media and I love you Ritesh forever. My heart beats for you only.” Further, the video showed Rakhi breaking down emotionally and saying, “I am sorry, I am really sorry. I am sorry, it’s my fault. Thank you.” Soon after getting teary-eyed while speaking, she left.

Earlier, Rakhi had taken to her Instagram handle and released a joint statement with Ritesh regarding her separation from the latter. The 43-year-old actor stated, "Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways." Saying that she was not aware of certain things, Rakhi added, "After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control."

Rakhi Sawant stated that they both enjoy their lives separately. She wrote, "We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately." Expressing sadness about the same, she further added. "I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made." Rakhi Sawant claimed she was married in the entire season of Bigg Boss 14 after her wildcard entry. Back in 2020, Rakhi Sawant's brother claimed she married Ritesh in early 2020, right before the COVID lockdown

