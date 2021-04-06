Rakhi Sawant Alleges People Are Forging COVID-19 Test Reports To Travel; Watch

Not too long ago, eminent television and social media personality Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside her gym by the team of the well-known paparazzi figure, Viral Bhayani. In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen expressing her disappointment towards those people who have been allegedly forging RT-PCR tests to travel within the state or the country. Additionally, Rakhi Sawant's video also sees her expressing her dismay post finding out that her "gym buddies", Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have tested positive as well. Rakhi Sawant's latest video can be found below.

Rakhi Sawant spotted outside her gym:

Rakhi Sawant on the "fake" COVID reports and Vicky Kaushal's diagnosis:

While talking about the people who have been allegedly doctoring the COVID-19 reports for the purpose of travelling throughout the subcontinent, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying that, "Mein Aaplo Ek Baat Batati Hoon. COVID theek ho sakta hai agar aap meri baat suno toh. Dekhiye main aapko ek cheez bataati hu, aaj kal log bohot Farzi (fake) COVID ka certificate nikaal rahe hai. Agar who Farzi COVID ka certificate nikalna band ho jaye, toh COVID khatam ho jayega" .

Post these statements, Sawant was seen almost bursting into anger while talking about the same. A rough translation of the above would read something like, "Let me tell you something. We can put an end to COVID if what I say is followed. These days, many have forged their COVID certificates so that they can move around. The day when people stop producing those, COVID will meet its end"

While expressing her shock regarding Vicky Kaushal's COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequently wishing the actor a speedy recovery, she can be heard saying that, “Main bohot shocked hoon Vicky Kaushal ke liye. Mera achcha dost hai (I am very shocked to hear about Vicky Kaushal. He is a good friend of mine). Vicky, you will be fine, I will pray for you.”. To the same, she added that, “Aap mere achche dost ho (You are my good friend) and I am going to miss you in the gym. Aap itna achcha gym karte ho, itna achcha dole-shole banate ho, itna legs maarte ho. Aaj dekho main gym aayi hoon lekin aap nahi ho gym mein. I pray aap jaldi theek ho jao (You work out so well, you have made such nice muscles and your leg workouts are impressive too. See, I have come to the gym today but you are not here. I pray that you get well soon),”

On April 5th, 2021, Vicky Kaushal tested positive for coronavirus. The actor revealed the news through an Instagram post. The same can be found below.