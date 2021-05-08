Rakhi Sawant Believes Mowgli Is Her Forefather, Reveals Their Connection

Indian TV personality Rakhi Sawant has made her place in people minds with her amusing nature. When spotted by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai, the actress often interacts with the photographers and videographers. Their conversations with Rakhi usually turn out to be rather interesting with the latter saying something weird or funny most times. Recently, during one such interaction, one of the videographers caught Rakhi Sawant talking about how she is related to Mowgli in a hilarious video.

Rakhi Sawant makes a comical revelation

Rakhi Sawant is famous for making humorous statements and holding entertaining conversations with the paps whenever she is spotted by them. The celebrity did something very similar recently when she revealed her relationship with Mowgli, not too long ago. On May 7, 2021, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Rakhi where she was seen stating her fearlessness regarding insects and wild animals. In fact, she said that any time they were to see her around, they would recognise her instantly. Rakhi further revealed that they would easily be able to do so and communicate with her as well, as she was a descendant of Mowgli. This amusing statement by her left the paps totally perplexed.

How is Rakhi Sawant related to Mowgli?

Rakhi Sawant specifically mentioned that organisms and animals such as snakes, scorpions, ostriches, lions, cheetahs, leopards and more, can cause her no harm. According to her, this was because of how she was related to Mowgli. During this unique conversation with the paps, Rakhi added that Mowgli was one of her forefathers too. Her close connection to Mowgli was what would prevent any otherwise harmful insect or dangerous animal to be fearful of her.

More about Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant's hearty behaviour and quirky antics always make headlines. Rakhi Sawant's Instagram is another platform where her fans and followers find similar entertaining content to enjoy. The celebrity often takes to her social media to interact with her fans and followers, share life updates, and more. Her confidence and lively aura is a key factor to the unexpected and humorous things she says, leaving many in bafflement at times!

