Rakhi Sawant, Brother Rakesh React To FIR Against Them Over Alleged Fraud In New Delhi

Rakhi Sawant recently made headlines for being part of a popular reality tv show that ended last month. She has once again come into the media limelight after an FIR was filed against her in New Delhi for alleged fraud. According to reports, Rakhi, her brother Rakesh, and a person named Raj Khatri were named in the FIR. However, Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant have reacted to the same.

Rakhi has revealed that she would file a defamation suit after taking the legal route. Talking to Spotboye, the actor said that it has nothing to do with her and her legal team will file a defamation suit soon on the same. She added that this is a publicity stunt and her legal team will take action.

Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh's reaction came just hours after news emerged that a retired bank employee named Shailesh Srivastava had filed an FIR in Delhi's Vikaspuri police station. He shared details of the events that unfolded between the duo. In response to the mention of a dance institute in the FIR, Rakesh reported that he invested 3 lakhs in the institute's renovation in 2017. But he had to return to Mumbai for his mother's stomach surgery just when they were about to open the institute.

Rakesh revealed that he spent a month in Mumbai and returned to Delhi to discover that the apartment had been rented to some Sardar ji. So, in his rush to return to Mumbai for his mother's service, he had forgotten his cheque books and other things in Delhi, which he later found had been misplaced. Rakesh also revealed that he had filed a complaint about his missing cheque books and some more stuff and informed the bank to stop all withdrawals.

When asked about Rakhi's role in all this, he replied that Rakhi has nothing to do with all this and she also has no clue about the deal. Rakesh went on to say that when he returned to Delhi, he had called Shailendra several times but that he had never returned his calls. Now that Rakhi has left the reality show, they are attempting to gain attention by showing his old cheque book and alleging that he has committed fraud.

