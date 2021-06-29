Rakhi Sawant Celebrates 'Dream Mein Entry' Crossing 6 Million Views With Cake On Her Head

Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud 9 after the release of her music video Dream Mein Entry. The Dream Mein Entry music video is being received well among her fans. The video recently crossed the 6 million views mark on Youtube. Rakhi Sawant celebrated the success of her song with her friends. During the success party, she is also seen dancing with the celebratory cake on her head.

Rakhi Sawant celebrates Dream Mein Entry crossing 6 million views

Actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant is known for her antics. She released her new song Dream Mein Entry on June 18, 2021. Her dance cover for the song crossed the 6 million views mark within days of its release. The team of the song and music video came together to celebrate this feat. Rakhi Sawant is seen as joyful as ever while celebrating the 6 million views on Youtube. She is seen wearing a crop beige t-shirt. She paired it up with quirky denim that had Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck prints on it. She completed her look with monochrome trainers. Rakhi Sawant also danced with the team on the song Dream Mein Entry. She is also seen balancing the celebratory cake on her head while dancing to the song. The Bigg Boss star then posed for the paparazzi in the decorated venue. Here is a look at Rakhi Sawant as she celebrates the success of the Dream Mein Entry music video.

Rakhi Sawant's Photos and videos

Rakhi Sawant had shared the teaser for the song on her Instagram profile a few days back. In the teaser, she is seen showing off her moves while the song plays in the background. The Dream Mein Entry dance cover is one those Rakhi Sawant's songs where she showcases her dance moves. The music video features Rakhi Sawant in a glamorous avatar. Her costumes are bedazzled and bejewelled with diamond and gemstones all over them. The original version of the song featured Priya Anand and her group of girlfriends who are out at a bachelorette party. Rakhi Sawant's version is a dance cover of the same song. Till now the music video has more than 7 million views on Youtube. The video is liked by more than 327,000 people. Here is a look at Rakhi Sawant’s music video.

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

