Rakhi Sawant Dresses Up As 'Mastani' In Search Of Her 'Bajirao' Aka Ritesh, Her Husband

Rakhi Sawant often makes her way to the headlines as she catches the attention of the paparazzi. From presenting her views to the public to asking people to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rakhi appeared on several pages of the paparazzi. She recently came out of her house wearing Mastani's outfit from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Rakhi Sawant as Mastani, looks for her Bajirao

Rakhi Sawant recently was seen posing as Mastani while roaming in her complex. As the paparazzi spotted her in the Mastani ensemble, she opened up about her current situation. Rakhi, who claims her husband's name is Ritesh, asked the paparazzi to ask the makers of dance reality show Nach Baliye to come up with another season so that she could meet her husband. She addressed Ritesh as her Bajirao and called herself his Mastani. While leaving, she even sang a song in front of the paparazzi.

As per FilmiBeat, Rakhi told the paparazzi she could not meet her husband, Ritesh. She then claimed she had signed a contract with the dance reality show Nach Baliye. However, the show got cancelled due to COVID-19. She also said she could not participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, due to which she is not feeling good. She also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself as Mastani. In the caption, she wrote, "Mastani 2".

Rakhi Sawant shares a dance video

Rakhi Sawant often takes to her social media page to entertain her fans. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a funny dance video. In the clip, she was seen shooting for a friend. However, she started dancing on the beats of the song and handed over her phone to her friend.

The video caught Vindu Dara Singh's attention as he commented, "Rakhi se limelight duniye mein koi nahi le sakta 🤪💕", which translates to, "Nobody in the world can take away the limelight from Rakhi". Sofia Hayat also commented with some emojis. Rakhi's fans also came forward to appreciate her video. Some were even thrilled to see Rakhi dance on a Nepali song.

IMAGE: RAKHI SAWANT'S INSTAGRAM

