Rakhi Sawant Drops Teaser Of New MV 'Dream Mein Entry'; Stuns Fans With Killer Moves

On June 16, 2021, Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram and announced that she would be seen in a music video for the song Dream Mein Entry which will release on the official YouTube page of SaReGaMa Music. Vindu Dara Singh reposted the teaser of her dance video to congratulate her, while Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram stories and did the same. Fans reacted to the teaser and said that they could hardly wait for her to drop the video. Catch the Instagram video from Rakhi Sawant's handle right here.

Rakhi Sawant's return as a dancer

Rakhi Sawant said that she will be seen a music video for the song Dream Mein Entry, and released a teaser for the same on her handle. She captioned the video saying "Tyaar Ho jao meri Entry ke liye - 18th June ko Saregama Music YouTube channel par! #DreamMeinEntry #GirlsNightOut," which translates to "Get ready for my entry on June 18th, on the Saregama Music YouTube channel." The song is sung by Jyotica Tangri, while the lyrics are written by Vishwas Rane. The original music video has Priya J Anand, Miloni Jhonsa, Jeeya Ruia, Saloni Mishra, Ishit Yamini, and Neeru Sehgal featured in it.

Vindu Dara Singh and Rahul Vaidya's support

On June 17, 2021, Vindu Dara Singh reshared the same teaser and said "Congrats @rakhisawant2511 on dream entry walla gaana may all your dreams come true !!! @saregama_official @shabinakhanofficial." Rakhi commented on the post and thanked Vindu for his support. On the same day, Rahul Vaidya, whom Rakhi calls her 'Bajirao', shared the video of her teaser and congratulated her, via his Instagram stories.

Fans React to Rakhi's return

Fans and TV stars flooded Rakhi Sawant's comment section with admiration for the dancer. They said that they hoped for this song of hers to become a super hit. Some of her fans said that they could hardly wait to see what she had in store for them. Rakhi Sawant was last seen dancing for the Bhojpuri song Laga Navratan Tel.

When Vindu Dara Sing reposted the teaser of the video, fans stated in the comments section that the song would be a sure hit. They even said that the actor would certainly rock the song. Some of them even congratulated Rakhi for the new video.

IMAGE: RAKHI SAWANT INSTAGRAM, VINDU DARA SINGH INSTAGRAM, RAHUL VAIDYA INSTAGRAM

