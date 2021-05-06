Rakhi Sawant Gets Emotional About COVID-19 Crisis, Adds 'Mujhe Corona Nahi Ho Sakta'

Actor Rakhi Sawant often interacts with the media and paparazzi when she is photographed in the city. Recently, she was spotted near a coffee shop. In the video, Rakhi gets emotional about the current COVID-19 crisis in the country and also talked about the vaccine situation. Rakhi also highlighted that she and her family will never test positive for COVID-19.

Rakhi Sawant addresses the COVID-19 situation of the country

As India grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, Rakhi Sawant gets emotional in front of the paparazzi and talks about several things regarding the crisis. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi claims that her family will never contract the virus. Rakhi at first described the COVID-19 situation and said that she is still waiting for getting vaccinated but she offered to pass on her share of the vaccine to the ones in need. She then said that “Mujhe corona nahi ho sakta, mujhe kabhii nahi hoga, kyunki mere sharer mein mere Yeshu ka Pavitra lahoo hai isiliye mujhe aur meri family ko corona nahi ho sakta (I will never test positive for COVID-19, I can never get it because I have Jesus’ holy blood in my body and that’s why me and my family will not get affected by COVID-19 virus)” Take a look at the video below.

Rakhi Sawant also described the situation of the country and said that COVID-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich and poor. She added that people may differentiate between rich and poor, but the virus doesn’t. Furthermore, she said that she feels helpless everyday and wants to do something to help the country fight the crisis, but all she can do right now is pray for everyone. More to the point, she added that she is deeply saddened to see how people are dying and how their loved ones aren’t able to touch the dead body for the last time.

Rakhi Sawant also sent her condolences for her colleague Nikki Tamboli’s brother’s demise. Nikki Tamboli’s brother was 29 years old and died due to COVID-19 on May 3, 2021. Rakhi also recalled the times when Nikki would talk about her brother while being part of a reality show.

