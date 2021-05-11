Rakhi Sawant Has Stern Message For Politicians Amid COVID Crisis, But Netizens Not Pleased

The ongoing lockdown in Maharashtra has also led to a reduction in the number of celebrity appearances at film shootings, gyms. restaurants, where they’re usually spotted have been closed. However, one person who still is regularly snapped by the paparazzi has been Rakhi Sawant. The actor’s conversations and moments with the media persons have entertained netizens, and the latest was when she hit out at the politicians over the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Rakhi Sawant’s video leaves netizens divided

Despite the lockdown, Rakhi Sawant has been stepping out regularly, apparently to buy her essential commodities. She has then been interacting with the media, right from asking people to wear masks, highlighting the importance to sanitise, in her usual quirky style. In her latest video, she had a strong message to the politicians, amid alleged reports on the shortage of place at crematoriums due to the rising number of deaths and the shortage of vaccines.

She was heard telling the politicians. “All those kids who have lost their strength with the death of their parents, will they forgive you? This is my message to all the politicians, the people of the country are stuck in a situation that one can’t even perform the last rites, will they forgive you? Will God forgive you?"

"Do you think that you accumulated wealth for seven generations? Do you feel you can feed your children with that money? The people of the country, be it poor or rich, are not receiving the vaccine,” she was heard lamenting.

While many netizens agreed with the points she raised, most observed that she was making the statements without wearing a mask in public and trolled her for it. A few wondered how she could be ‘roaming around’ so regularly to buy her essentials and then interact with the media, and if there was no lockdown for her.

Meanwhile, celebrities of the film industry have been spending the lockdown by coming out to help the needy. Many of them have made monetary donations, while some have arranged resources like medical equipment, medicines and hospital beds. some of them have also taken a step towards immunity by taking the vaccine.

