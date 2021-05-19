Rakhi Sawant Is 'very Upset' As Her Balcony's Roof Fell Due To Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae caused heavy rainfall and gusty winds to wreak havoc in Mumbai over the past two days. The stormy wind broke the trees on the sidewalks and even damaged the properties of many people. Recently, Rakhi Sawant also shared her plight and the inconvenience she experienced due to the cyclone. She revealed that the roof of her balcony broke and caused leakage in her home.

Rakhi Sawant upset over Cyclone Tauktae's damage

In the video, Rakhi is surrounded by paparazzi who spotted her getting coffee. While interacting with the photographers, Rakhi revealed the roof of her balcony came down on May 18 because of the cyclone. She said, "Chatt toot gaya, naya balcony ka jo naye gharpe banaya tha'. She also revealed that she is very upset as she had gotten the roof built recently. She also said that she had to keep buckets to collect the water. Rakhi also went on to say that many trees, the 'original oxygen givers', also fell. In the video, Rakhi is donning a red dress and has left her hair open.

Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi revealed that she faked the 'love affair with Abhinav Shukla on a reality show. The reason behind this, she revealed, was to give Abhinav's image a makeover on the show. She also went on to say that she does not regret her decision of creating a love triangle between her, Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik. Rakhi also admitted that even though she was 'faking' the affair, she did get 'a little' attached to him.

On the work front

Rakhi has starred in several movies. Some of her popular movies are Journey Bombay to Goa: Laughter Unlimited, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Gumnaam – The Mystery, Mumbai Xpress and Paisa Vasool. She has also participated in many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali and Arre Deewano Mujhe Pehchano. Rakhi is also known for her numbers. Her popular music videos are Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya (remix) which has over four million views on YouTube, Mohabbat Hai Mirchi which has over four million views, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya that 20 million views and Chappan Churi that has four million views on the video-sharing platform.

Image- @rakhisawant2511 Instagram

