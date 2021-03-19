Rakhi Sawant: Item Girls Are Saviours Of A Film, Proud Of Being Called An 'item Girl'

Rakhi Sawant opened about her views on being called an 'item girl' and shared her take on the same. In an interview with SpotBoyE, the performer shared that she had come to the industry to become a heroine, but ended up becoming an 'item girl' and is proud of it. She said, "When the heroine of the film can't impress the audience with her performance, such item numbers come as a saviour for the film".

In her interview, Rakhi shared that an item girl should not be called an 'item girl' but rather an 'item bomb'. She said that an item number in a movie is a "special song". She added that the term item girl was not introduced by the industry but by the audience. She said, "Ye naam hamne nahi rakha hai, logon ne hi hame diya hai".

She further spoke about the importance of item numbers in a movie and claimed that she was proud of being an 'item girl'. She also said that she loved dancing to "item songs". Rakhi said that because of item numbers she was able to take care of and support her family members.

Rakhi Sawant has performed in many item numbers. Some of Rakhi Sawant's item numbers include Chappan Churi, Bhangra Bistar, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya and many more. She made her debut as an 'item girl' in the movie 1920 for the song Bicchua. She was also featured in the renowned song Pardesia.

Rakhi Sawant's upcoming projects

From 2020 to 2021, Rakhi Sawant appeared in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 as a competitor. Soon after she started filming for her upcoming series Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She shared a behind-the-scenes video with fans on her Instagram handle. The video which shows Rakhi being filmed while notes of money fell on her was posted on March 17, 2021.

She can be seen being horrified as a female dropped the notes. She asks the female to stop as it could cause bad luck. Rakhi's newest series will be released on an OTT platform. In the show, Rakhi will be playing the role of a Tawaif, an entertainer to the royals of the Mughal era. The series is being directed by Marukh Mirza.