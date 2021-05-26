Rakhi Sawant, Mika Singh Spotted Together Years After Controversy, Say "we Are Friends"

Bollywood actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant and singer Mika Singh stirred up a controversy with their kiss way back in 2006. It has been a long time since the incident took place but it is still fresh in people's memory. On May 26, Rakhi Sawant was spotted with the singer for the first time since that controversy. In a video shared by a media person on their Instagram, Rakhi and Mika Singh are all smiles as they pose for the camera and sing each other's praises.

Rakhi Sawant spotted with Mika Singh

In the said video, the paparazzi inform her that Mika Singh is coming to meet her and they both hug each other as well. Mika also went on to say that he was passing by and saw Rakhi and could not ignore her. Rakhi also went on to add, "We are friends now". She also hails Mika by saying "Singh is King" because of the charitable work he is doing to help people in this difficult time. Rakhi is dressed in a pink and black striped one-piece and her hair is tied in a bun. She had stepped out to grab a cup of coffee. Whereas Mika Singh is wearing a dark coloured tee-shirt and a pair of jeans. The media person wrote in the caption, 'Look who has come to meet Rakhi Sawant'.

Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh's controversy

Rakhi had attended Mika Singh's birthday party in 2006 and a video of Mika forcibly kissing Rakhi at the bash went viral. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Mika told a news channel that he had told everyone present at the party to not apply cake on his face as he had an allergy. But Rakhi went ahead to do so and this did not sit well with him.

Mika Singh's langar initiative for frontline workers and the needy

The 43-year-old singer has started a langar service for the frontline workers and the needy. He started an NGO called Divine Touch that provides homemade food and water to those in need. He also urged people to help in whatever capacity they can. He also distributed food packets among auto-rickshaw drivers and bus drivers. In the video shared by him on his social media, he also thanked the police for their co-operation.

Image: @rakhisawant2511 and @mikasingh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.