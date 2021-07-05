Rakhi Sawant Opens Up On How Netizens Called Her 'Plastic' Post Her Surgery Revelations

Rakhi Sawant often stays in the limelight due to her public and social media appearances. Rakhi, who is also known as the controversial queen, faced backlash from the public several times. She once faced much criticism from netizens after undergoing plastic surgery. Rakhi Sawant recently opened up about the judgment she received after she accepted having had plastic surgery on national television.

Rakhi Sawant opens up about the backlash she faced for her plastic surgeries

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi Sawant opened up about the backlash she faced for her plastic and body enhancement surgeries. In 2007, Rakhi Sawant appeared on a popular interview show and revealed that she had undergone body enhancement and plastic surgeries to stay in the entertainment industry. Soon after the Main Hoon Na actor's revelations, she faced backlash from netizens, who even called her Plastic. Rakhi told the news outlet how her getting candid about plastic surgeries invited several controversies.

She recalled how netizens started calling her Plastic and said revealing the truth became a punishment for her. Rakhi Sawant further said how various models and actors undergo plastic surgery and do not invite any trouble. Rakhi then revealed she had to leave her house at an early age and undergo pain after the implantation surgeries.

Rakhi Sawant gets candid about her career

When asked about her achievements in her career, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she wishes to work in better web series and films. She also revealed how she tries to improve herself to get better work. She recently appeared in the music video Dream Mein Entry.

Rakhi Sawant trivia

Rakhi Sawant made her debut in the entertainment industry with the film Agnichakr. She later appeared in several Bollywood films, including Dil Bole Hadippa!, and Buddha Mar Gaya. Rakhi Sawant also performed in various songs in different movies. Rakhi Sawant songs include Pardesiya, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, Haye Ram, and Chori Chori Chora Chori.

Details about Rakhi Sawant husband

Rakhi Sawant was last seen on ColorsTV's controversial reality show. In the show, Rakhi mentioned she has been married to a man named Ritesh. Rakhi Sawant recently appeared in public as Mastaani from Baajirao Mastaani and asked the media to help her meet her husband.

IMAGE: RAKHI SAWANT'S INSTAGRAM

